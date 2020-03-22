Left Menu
15 Dubai passengers given 'home quarantine' stamp in Mumbai

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 22-03-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:25 IST
Fifteen passengers, who were given 'home quarantine' stamp on hands after their arrival in Mumbai from Dubai on Sunday, fled from the airport here withouy informing the authorities, but were later found outside a railway station, police said. The passengers were planning go to Punjab by train from Mumbai, police said.

"The 15 passengers arrived at the Mumbai international airport from Dubai on Sunday. On their arrival, they were given 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands. However, they disappeared from the airport without informing the authorities," a police official said. "Soon a search operation was launched by the police as well as civic and district authorities and they were traced outside Khar railway station here around 1 pm," senior inspector of Khar Police station Gajanan Kabdule told PTI.

These passengers were later handed over to the civic and district officials, who are in the process of making arrangement for their transport to Punjab by road, sources said..

