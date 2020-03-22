Delhi Metro services closed till Mar 31 due to coronavirus outbreak: DMRC

Delhi Metro services have been closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the DMRC said on Sunday. On Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had announced that the services will be largely closed on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, it said, "As per the latest decision, in order to fight the coronavirus outbreak, it has been decided that metro services will remain completely closed till March 31." The services are already closed on Sunday in view of the "janata curfew". At least 27 coronavirus cases, including a death, were reported in the national capital till Saturday night.

"The move is aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus by ensuring social distancing and encouraging people to stay at home for the time being. "The Delhi Metro system will however continue to be powered for essential internal operational maintenance activities during this duration and security of the system will continue to be taken care of by CISF," the DMRC statement said.

