UP woman falls from roof, dies

A 22-year-old woman died after falling from the roof of a three-storey house in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Sunday. While her sister claims the woman was pushed from the roof, her husband alleged it was suicide, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday and the deceased has been identified as Manisha, a resident of Kanshiram Colony, said Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal. Manisha sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Pal added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.