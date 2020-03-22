Lab results of 210 coronavirus suspects awaited in Maha: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said the lab results of 210 coronavirus suspects were awaited in the state. "So far, we have tested 1,876 samples of people suspected to have contracted COVID-19. Of these, 15,92 have tested negative and 72 have tested positive. The results of 210 samples are awaited from the state-run labs," Tope told reporters.

He also said that the state has not yet reached the stage of 'community transmission of the viral infection. "Most of the detected cases have travel history to coronavirus-affected countries. There are very few cases of first contact detected in the state so far. I can clearly say we are not in community transmission phase," Tope said.

Asked whether Maharashtra would be sealing its borders with neighbouring states, he said, The decision is not yet taken, but we are working on it. A meeting is taking place regarding the same." PTI ND GK GK.

