Coronavirus: Consumers to get avg reading power bills in Maha

Maharashtra Energy Minister NitinRaut on Sunday directed power firms to generate bills usingthe average reading method rather than by verifying meters atindividual premises in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak

He said these rules will stay in place from March 23till further orders

"From March 23 onwards, all energy bills will begenerated on average basis. No energy bills need to be printedbut will be available on website. Line or outsourcing staffshould not disconnect any consumer's supply for arrears. Theyshould not visit any consumer premises for spot verification,"the minister said.

