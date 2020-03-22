Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha bureaucrats thank people working relentlessly to prevent COVID-19 spread

As thousands of Indians stepped out of their homes to clap for the people working relentlessly to prevent the spread of coronavirus, several senior bureaucrats of the Odisha government came out with placard at the State Secretariat on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 18:51 IST
Odisha bureaucrats thank people working relentlessly to prevent COVID-19 spread
Odisha bureaucrats clapping outside the state secretariat on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As thousands of Indians stepped out of their homes to clap for the people working relentlessly to prevent the spread of coronavirus, several senior bureaucrats of the Odisha government came out with placard at the State Secretariat on Sunday. Senior Bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary, State Secretary, Health Secretary and Director of National Health Mission (NHM) etc, came out with placard and clapped outside the State Secretariat.

Earlier, the Odisha government announced lockdown till 9 pm on March 29 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Saturday urged people to stay at home and come out only for basic services.

The total number of people in India who have been infected by the virus so far as on 22 March at 02.30 PM including foreign nationals stands at 341. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals gene therapy may help in treating cardiac disease

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found a potential treatment for life-threatening cardiac diseases by using gene therapy. Danon disease is a very rare, life-threatening condition where the fundamental biological process of removing...

AP announces lockdown till March 31

Moving for a complete lockdown to fight coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced closure of inter-state borders for transport till March 31 and asked pepople to step out of their homes only for essential needs. Chief Minis...

Bihar locks down urban areas till March 31

The Bihar government announced on Sunday a lockdown in urban areas with immediate effect to contain the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the lockdown is being enforced in all district, sub-divisiona...

Asia steps up virus efforts as second wave of infections strikes

From Australias Bondi Beach to the streets of New Delhi, authorities across Asia ramped up efforts this weekend to stem the coronavirus amid fears of a second wave of infections in places where outbreaks had appeared under control. Tighter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020