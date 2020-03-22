Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roads empty, shops shut in Rajasthan for 'Janata curfew'; one fresh COVID-19 case from Jodhpur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 19:54 IST
Roads empty, shops shut in Rajasthan for 'Janata curfew'; one fresh COVID-19 case from Jodhpur

Streets were empty and only a few vehicles were seen in Jaipur and other cities of Rajasthan on Sunday as people observed 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help curb the spread of coronavirus. At 5 pm, people across the state expressed gratitude towards medical staff and other essential service providers for working in difficult conditions by clapping, beating thalis and ringing bells.

PM Modi had urged people to come out of their homes at 5 pm and acknowledge the services provided by those on the front line in the fight against COVID-19. At Raj Bhawan, Governor Kalraj Mishra and his wife also appreciated the personnel working 24/7 in this difficult situation.

Meanwhile, one fresh positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Jodhpur on Sunday taking the total cases to 26 in the state so far. The reports of 41 suspects are still pending. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to stay indoors and be safe. "The best way to protect ourselves is to stay inside. Barring essential services, Rajasthan has been completely locked down for the safety of the people. Together, we will defeat this epidemic," he said.

Just before the 'Janata curfew' began at 7 am, people wearing masks were seen buying milk and groceries in some parts of the city. Shops were closed on Chhoti Chaupad, Badi Chaupad, Chandpol Bazar and MI Road. Other districts of the state such as Udaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu and Bhilwara wore a similar deserted look as people chose to stay indoors. Shops and markets were closed.

On Saturday, the chief minister had given instructions to completely lock down the state from March 22 to 31, except for essential services. All government and private offices, malls, shops, factories and public transport have been directed to suspend operations during the period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Hyundai Motor India to suspend production at its Chennai plant from Monday

Hyundai Motor India will suspend vehicle production at its Chennai facility from Monday till further notice as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company has said. In a statement late on Sunday night, Hyundai Motor India Ltd H...

UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday

Sixteen districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will be locked down till Wednesday amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state. The districts where the lockdown has been enforced in the first phase are Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Buddha...

Concerns over water shortages jump in Jordan amid coronavirus lockdown

Gets rid of erroneous letters at front of story By Ban BarkawiAMMAN, March 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Complaints and concerns over water shortages rose by 58 in Jordan in the first day after a country-wide curfew was instated, water au...

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is stepping up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday. The IOC will hold d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020