Roads empty, shops shut in Rajasthan for 'Janata curfew'; one fresh COVID-19 case from Jodhpur

Streets were empty and only a few vehicles were seen in Jaipur and other cities of Rajasthan on Sunday as people observed 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help curb the spread of coronavirus. At 5 pm, people across the state expressed gratitude towards medical staff and other essential service providers for working in difficult conditions by clapping, beating thalis and ringing bells.

PM Modi had urged people to come out of their homes at 5 pm and acknowledge the services provided by those on the front line in the fight against COVID-19. At Raj Bhawan, Governor Kalraj Mishra and his wife also appreciated the personnel working 24/7 in this difficult situation.

Meanwhile, one fresh positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Jodhpur on Sunday taking the total cases to 26 in the state so far. The reports of 41 suspects are still pending. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to stay indoors and be safe. "The best way to protect ourselves is to stay inside. Barring essential services, Rajasthan has been completely locked down for the safety of the people. Together, we will defeat this epidemic," he said.

Just before the 'Janata curfew' began at 7 am, people wearing masks were seen buying milk and groceries in some parts of the city. Shops were closed on Chhoti Chaupad, Badi Chaupad, Chandpol Bazar and MI Road. Other districts of the state such as Udaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu and Bhilwara wore a similar deserted look as people chose to stay indoors. Shops and markets were closed.

On Saturday, the chief minister had given instructions to completely lock down the state from March 22 to 31, except for essential services. All government and private offices, malls, shops, factories and public transport have been directed to suspend operations during the period.

