Night curfew imposed in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills

Night curfew was imposed in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on Sunday to tackle any emergent situation and ensure safety of people, amid concerns over coronavirus threat. The night curfew has also been imposed to prevent incoming vehicles from Assam from entering the district via Malidor area, according to a senior government official.

"Keeping in view the emerging scenario, safety of the people, and to avoid any outbreak of an epidemic, night curfew has been imposed with effect from 7 pm on March 22 till 7 am on March 23," district magistrate F M Dopt said. The state government has also directed its employees to be stationed at their places of posting even as inter-state and inter-district public transport have been withdrawn till March 31, according to a government notification.

Chief Secretary M S Rao has restricted government employees from leaving their place of posting without the permission of their respective deputy commissioners. He also directed government employees to keep their mobile phones switched on so that they are available for any emergency requirement at all times, warning that non- compliance will be viewed seriously.

The transport department has restricted the inter- state movement of public transport till March 31 besides curbing the movements of town taxis and inter district taxis. "There shall be no inter-state plying of buses, tourist taxis and no inter district plying of any public transport vehicle with effect from tomorrow till March 31, a statement from the government said.

District transport officers are directed to ensure strict compliance of this order to tackle the emergency-like situation due to threat of COVID-19. The use of public transport in the state capital and East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and West Garo Hills districts would be restricted to just 25 per cent on Monday and on Thursday but passengers are to maintain necessary social distancing.

From March 24, taxis and buses are to keep their vehicles off the roads till March 31 except for medical purposes, Transport Commissioner and Secretary M R Synrem said in an order..

