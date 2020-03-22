Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district locked down

The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday ordered an indefinite "complete lockdown" in Kangra district, where two persons have tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said. In a statement, the chief minister urged people not to panic as "the state has adequate stock of essential commodities".

The state government has ordered a "complete lockdown" in Kangra district until further orders, he was quoted as saying in the statement. The district reported two coronavirus cases on Friday.

