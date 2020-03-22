Coronavirus: CM asks returning Goans to get tested

Eleven people are admitted inisolation wards for suspected exposure to the novelcoronavirus in Goa while 17 are under home quarantine, statehealth officials said on Sunday

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said several Goans hadreturned to the state from their places of work recently andasked them to get tested for the virus

As on Sunday, 16,889 passengers were screened at theairport, including 257 on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.