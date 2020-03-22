J-K govt considering doorstep ration distribution amid coronavirus scare

The Jammu and Kashmir government is considering doorstep ration distribution to the consumers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan said here on Sunday. In this regard, the advisor directed all the deputy commissioners to work out a plan for doorstep distribution of ration and other essential commodities to the consumers so that long queues and large gatherings at ration depots could be avoided.

All the DCs have been directed to send their plan within three days to the Kashmir divisional commissioner for further course of necessary action. During a high-level meeting, the advisor also directed the DCs to increase the number of quarantine rooms with requisite facilities in their respective districts and ensure the availability of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, in case of exigency.

He said daily surveillance of respiratory tract infection cases in 10 districts is going on, rapid response teams (RRT) are in place in every district, samples are being collected and data analysed, besides cluster cases are being investigated. The overall situation was under control and health institutions were ready to combat any exigency, the officials concerned said.

The advisor asked DCs to classify their respective districts into zones and address their issues on a priority basis. He stressed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and urban local bodies' employees to ensure sanitation and fumigation drive across the valley.

The advisor said all the DCs should involve panchs, sarpanchs, urban local bodies employees and tehsildars in the process of identifying the people who have recently arrived from outside the valley and have not been screened. Khan directed the officials to put in their best efforts to prevent the spread of the virus and asked them to intensify efforts to find anyone who might have come in contact with the suspected cases.

He said proper guidelines need to be followed while dealing with the evolving situation. The advisor exhorted upon officers to work jointly and address the COVID-19 problem in a dynamic manner.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar directed the SSPs that if any person does not abide by the rules or indulge in rumour-mongering, he/she should be immediately arrested under relevant sections of the law..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.