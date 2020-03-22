Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: Lockdown in Bihar till March 31

In the wake of Coronavirus, the lockdown has been imposed in the state till March 31, Bihar Chief Minister's Office said on Sunday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of Coronavirus, the lockdown has been imposed in the state till March 31, Bihar Chief Minister's Office said on Sunday. "In the wake of Coronavirus, the lockdown has been imposed in the state till March 31. All essential services will be available," Bihar Chief Minister's Office said.

Earlier today, A 38-year-old man passed away in Bihar due to kidney failure was tested positive for COVID-19. The man, a resident of Munger district, had a travel history to Qatar, and on his arrival in Patna via Kolkata was admitted to AIIMS in Patna. States have been asked only to allow essential services in the 75 districts which have reported positive coronavirus cases in the country, the Union government said on Sunday.

The state governments have also been given the authority to expand the list depending on their assessment.This decision was taken in a high-level meeting to review the ongoing situation by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and Chief Secretaries of all states. During the course of the discussion, it was also felt that to contain the spread of coronavirus there was a need "to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till March 3," according to a release.

Apart from these, the decision to suspend all train services till March 31, including suburban rail services and metro rail services was also taken. The operations of goods trains, however, will be exempted. Inter-state passenger transport also to be suspended till March 31, according to the release.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

