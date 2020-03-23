Left Menu
18 migrant workers returning home from Mumbai injured in road accident

Eighteen migrant workers returning home from Mumbai were injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a ditch in the district, police said on Monday. The accident took place near Chitoda village in the Jansath police station area of this western Uttar Pradesh district Sunday evening.

Police said the injured were admitted to a hospital. The workers, hailing from Muranpur, were returning home after restrictions were imposed in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to help check the spread of coronavirus.

