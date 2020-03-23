Left Menu
11 new COVID-19 patients in Guj; total goes up to 29

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 10:59 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 10:59 IST
Eleven new coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the total number of those infected by the deadly virus in the state to 29, the state health department said on Monday. Among the new patients, five are males and six females. Of these, five cases are of localtransmissionand six patients have history of recent visits to countries like Saudi Arabia, France, Sri Lankaand the UK, it said.

With this, Ahmedabad now has total 13 cases, Vadodara-six, Surat and Gandhinagar-four each, and Kutch and Rajkot-one each, the health department said. So far, one coronavirus patient has died in the state.

The death of a 67-year-old man was reported from Surat on Sunday, it said. He had interstate travel history and was suffering from various ailments like kidney failure and asthma, officials earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

