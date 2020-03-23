Left Menu
Coronavirus: DSGMC offers Majnu Ka Tilla Gurdwara for setting up quarantine facilities

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 11:27 IST
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Monday offered the 'Serai' (inn) at Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tilla on the banks of the Yamuna for setting up isolation wards and quarantine facilities for the treatment of coronavirus-affected people. In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DSGMC president Manjinder Sirsa said all 20 rooms in the inn, equipped with modern facilities, can be used for this purpose.

He said the DSGMC will provide separate rooms for heath staff, ample parking in Gurdwara premises and "the most safe and secure environment". The DSGMC will also provide langar (free food) to patients and health officials in the 'serai' and will extend all possible help in other matters, he said.

Gurdwaras in Delhi will provided 'langar' to the needy and those affected by the epidemic to fight hunger, the letter read. "The Gurdwara Committee is fully prepared to provide packed food packets to government agencies and other needy institutions. We can give 10 lakh food packets immediately to the government,'' Sirsa said..

