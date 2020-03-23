Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priest arrested for conducting mass defying govt order, case against 100-odd faithful

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 12:40 IST
Priest arrested for conducting mass defying govt order, case against 100-odd faithful
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A priest who conducted a mass at a church in Kerala on Monday morning defying the government order against mass gatherings in view of the coronavirus outbreak was arrested, police said. The priest Pauly Padayatti, Vicar of the Lady of Perpetual Help church at Koodapuzha in Chalakudy, had conducted the mass in which at least 100 people had participated, police said.

The priest was later let off on bail. A case under 269 IPC (Negligent act likely to spread infection of diseases dangerous to life) and 118e of the Kerala Police Act (causing danger to the public) has been registered against the priest and hundred-odd faithful, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spending money on COVID-19 is CSR for companies: MCA

Funds spent by companies to combat the novel coronavirus COVID-19 will be eligible to be classified as corporate social responsibility CSR activity, the government said on Monday. This has been done as the World Health Organisation WHO has ...

CM Rawat orders strict enforcement of lockdown in U'khand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday asked officials to strictly enforce the statewide lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus and appealed to people to cooperate. Heavy barricading was done on the streets at...

Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

Congo imposed a two-day lockdown in Haut-Katanga, an area rich in copper and cobalt, after two people tested positive for the coronavirus, the provincial governor said late on Sunday.Jacques Kyabula Katwe said late on Sunday that the bounda...

'JK police sets up corona helpline numbers for its personnel'

The Jammu and Kashmir police has set up coronavirus helpline numbers for its personnel and their families in the Union territory, a police spokesman said on MondayThree doctors -- one in Jammu region and two in Kashmir valley -- have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020