Both Houses of Parl will be adjourned sine die on Monday after passage of Finance Bill: Sources

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:15 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:15 IST
Both Houses of Parliament will be adjourned sine die on Monday after passage of the Finance Bill, sources said on Monday. The session was earlier scheduled to conclude on April 3.

The session is likely to be concluded almost 12 days ahead of schedule due to the looming threat of COVID-19. Many political parties, including the TMC, have decided not to attend the session on Monday due to the coronavirus scare amid lockdowns announced by many states for varied periods, the sources said.

