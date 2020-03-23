COVID-19: Railway stations deserted as Indian Railways cancels passenger train

Railway stations across the country wore a deserted look today as the Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger train operations till March 31 in view of coronavirus. The Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi were deserted as there were no passenger train operations. Nagpur Railway Station in Maharashtra and Khardaha railway station in West Bengal also wore a deserted look on Monday.

To ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, the movement of goods trains will continue. The Indian Railways on Sunday stated that the Zonal Railways have been advised to ensure strict adherence to the instructions.

"Arrange wide publicity through print and electronic media. Information regarding cancellations should be communicated to passengers through SMSs. Confirm action taken," said Ministry of Railways. Meanwhile, operations at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi, which handles all international flights, will remain suspended till March 29 as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the information, the Delhi Airport tweeted, "Passengers of the last international arriving flight have now exited the airport. Operations at T3 international arrivals will remain suspended till 0531 hours of March 29, 2020." (ANI)

