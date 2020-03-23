Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Railway stations deserted as Indian Railways cancels passenger train

Railway stations across the country wore a deserted look today as the Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger train operations till March 31 in view of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:18 IST
COVID-19: Railway stations deserted as Indian Railways cancels passenger train
Visuals from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi (top) and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai (bottom) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Railway stations across the country wore a deserted look today as the Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger train operations till March 31 in view of coronavirus. The Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi were deserted as there were no passenger train operations. Nagpur Railway Station in Maharashtra and Khardaha railway station in West Bengal also wore a deserted look on Monday.

To ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, the movement of goods trains will continue. The Indian Railways on Sunday stated that the Zonal Railways have been advised to ensure strict adherence to the instructions.

"Arrange wide publicity through print and electronic media. Information regarding cancellations should be communicated to passengers through SMSs. Confirm action taken," said Ministry of Railways. Meanwhile, operations at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi, which handles all international flights, will remain suspended till March 29 as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the information, the Delhi Airport tweeted, "Passengers of the last international arriving flight have now exited the airport. Operations at T3 international arrivals will remain suspended till 0531 hours of March 29, 2020." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Indians breathe easier as lockdowns to halt coronavirus clear smog

Indians breathed easier on Monday as lockdowns ordered to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Indias megacities kept cars off the road and closed factories, improving air quality and letting people see blue skies instead of heavy grey s...

Rajya Sabha to be adjourned sine die in view of coronavirus:

Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die after completion of the business listed for Monday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced in the House. Soon after the House assembled for the day at 2 pm, Naidu said ...

Govt taking active steps to deal with coronavirus, even critics lauding its efforts: SC

The government is actively dealing with the situation related to coronavirus pandemic and even critics have appreciated its efforts, the Supreme Court said on Monday while stressing that this is not politics but facts. A three-judge bench, ...

Global emergency efforts ratcheted up as pandemic deaths soar

Global emergency efforts to slow the coronavirus pandemic ratcheted up Monday with more nations and cities imposing extraordinary lockdowns, as the death toll soared towards 15,000. From Germany banning gatherings of more than two people, N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020