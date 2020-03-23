Left Menu
'JK police sets up corona helpline numbers for its personnel'

  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:40 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:40 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir police has set up coronavirus helpline numbers for its personnel and their families in the Union territory, a police spokesman said on Monday

Three doctors -- one in Jammu region and two in Kashmir valley -- have been made available to address concerns of the police personnel and their families on Covid-19, the spokesman said

He said the personnel and their families can reach out to doctors on helpline numbers for any assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

