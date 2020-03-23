Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: J-K police use drones to announce restriction on movement of people

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:11 IST
Coronavirus: J-K police use drones to announce restriction on movement of people

Srinagar,  Mar 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday used drones in some parts of the city to announce restrictions on the movement of people as part of the 10-day lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.  In a video released by the police on social media platforms, an officer can be seen recording a message onto a drone, urging people to stay indoors.  "Please cooperate with your police. The cure for coronavirus disease is your cooperation. Please stay indoors for your own safety and of your family," the officer said in the message relayed by the drone

The drones were used near the iconic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) at Lal Chowk which has been completely sealed as part of the lockdown announced by the administration on Sunday.  Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength across the city to ensure that the lockdown announced till 31 March is strictly followed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Covetrus sees surge in online demand for pet products as coronavirus spreads

Covetrus Inc, whose software is used by veterinarians to take their practice online, said on Monday that demand for its web-based pharmacy services had surged as the coronavirus epidemic forces people to shop from the comfort of their homes...

Hockey, athletics training camps going on for Olympics: Narinder Batra

Indian Olympic Association IOA president Narinder Batra on Monday said that training camps are going on for hockey, athletics and weightlifting for ensuring good performance in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He also confirmed that apart from thes...

BRIEF-Uber CEO Urges U.S. Leaders To Make Sure Uber Drivers Along With Independent Workers In Gig Economy Get Support In Covid-19 Stimulus Packages - Tweet

Uber Technologies Inc UBER CEO URGES U.S. LEADERS TO MAKE SURE UBER DRIVERS ALONG WITH INDEPENDENT WORKERS IN GIG ECONOMY GET SUPPORT IN COVID-19 STIMULUS PACKAGES - TWEET UBER CEO SAYS ASKED LAWMAKERS TO REQUIRE COMPANIES LIKE UBER TO PROV...

COVID-19: Army asks more personnel to work from home

The Army on Monday said it has asked more personnel to work from home as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirusHowever, personnel engaged in essential services will continue to come to office, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020