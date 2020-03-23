Coronavirus: J-K police use drones to announce restriction on movement of people

Srinagar, Mar 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday used drones in some parts of the city to announce restrictions on the movement of people as part of the 10-day lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In a video released by the police on social media platforms, an officer can be seen recording a message onto a drone, urging people to stay indoors. "Please cooperate with your police. The cure for coronavirus disease is your cooperation. Please stay indoors for your own safety and of your family," the officer said in the message relayed by the drone

The drones were used near the iconic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) at Lal Chowk which has been completely sealed as part of the lockdown announced by the administration on Sunday. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength across the city to ensure that the lockdown announced till 31 March is strictly followed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.