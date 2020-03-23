Delhi: Manipuri woman alleges man spat on her, called her 'corona'; FIR lodged

A woman from Manipur has alleged that an unidentified man spat on her and called her "corona" in northwest Delhi's Vijay Nagar area, police said on Monday. A case has been filed and police are trying to identify the man, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday around 10 pm, the police said. The woman, who is in her early 20s, alleged that she was on her way to buy groceries when the man came on a two-wheeler and spat on her. He called her "corona" before fleeing the spot, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said a case has been registered under section 509 (word, gesture or act intending to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being probed. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the man and establish the sequence of events, he said.

