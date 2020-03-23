Left Menu
Shutdown: Free food for the poor via state-sponsored canteens

  PTI
  Bengaluru
  Updated: 23-03-2020 16:23 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:23 IST
Bengaluru, Mar 23 (PTI): In the wake of the shutdown in several districts of the state to control the COVID-19 spread, Karnataka government on Monday said food would be provided free of cost through Indira Canteen for the poor who depend on daily wages for their livelihood. The state-sponsored subsidised 'Indira Canteens' as of now serves breakfast at Rs 5 and lunch and dinner at a cost of Rs 10.

"In the interest of the poor, it has been decided to serve free food for poor. Through Indira Canteen, free food will be served for the entire day for the poor," Yediyurappa told reporters. The Karnataka government has already announced shutdown of all commercial activities, barring essential services, in nine districts where COVID-19 cases have been reported till March 31.

They are: Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu and Belagavi. PTI KSU RS NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

