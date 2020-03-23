Coronavirus: Jamia forms 11-member committee to deal with medical emergencies

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday formed an 11-member committee to deal with medical exigencies due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. The varsity has also deployed ambulances on the campus that will be available round the clock, they said.

Coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday, the union health ministry said. To contain the spread of virus, Delhi is under a lockdown from till March 31 and no public transport, including private buses, taxis and autorickshaws will be allowed to ply on the roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.