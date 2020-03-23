Coronavirus: TN govt warns of legal action against people

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday warned of legal action against overseas returnees violating directions for self-quarantine as a preventive measure against coronavirus, saying they become a threat for community transmission. State Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijaya Baskar said the list of travellers had been handed over to district administration and police for tracking and legal action would be taken if anyone violated the order.

The warning came amid the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state to nine with all of them having overseas travel history. "#update: though tracked, some of the travellers violate Govt's strict order to #selfquarantine, thus becoming a threat for community transmission.", the Minister said in a tweet.

The nine cases included a 45-year old man who became the first COVID patient in the state on return from Oman and been discharged after recovering. In another tweet, Baskar said it was clear that all the COVID-19 cases in the state so far had overseas travel history.

"My request to everyone who travelled abroad during the past one month, (they) must self-quarantine and report to doctor if any symptoms persists", he said. A report from Erode said the house where seven Thailand nationals, two of whom tested positive for COVID-19, stayed at Kollampalayam there was sealed by authorities.

The neighbouring houses were disinfected and people in the locality subjected to thermal screening, officials said. The two were now under treatment at the Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital.

