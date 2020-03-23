Mizoram to mass quarantine people returning from coronavirus

The Mizoram government on Monday decided to mass quarantine people returning from novel coronavirus-hit states and countries at a facility near Lengpui airport, a health department official said. The decision to this regard was taken during a meeting of departmental secretaries chaired by Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuanungo, the official said.

People arriving at Lengpui airport from coronavirus- hit states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Punjab and from countries affected by COVID-19 will be screened and immediately sent for quarantine, he said. After their initial stay at the quarantine facility, they will be examined to see whether they are fit to be sent for home isolation, the official said.

During the meeting, it was also decided to quarantine 57 passengers, who returned from Guwahati on a bus, at a facility in Vairengte in Kolasib district along the Mizoram- Assam border, he said. Meanwhile, the partial lockdown of the state entered the third day on Monday.

Strict vigilance was maintained across the state to prevent the movement and assembly of people, an official said. The chief secretary had on Sunday said that all entry points to the state along its inter-state and international borders, barring the one at Vairengte, have been sealed.

He had said only vehicles transporting essential commodities and those bringing back people of Mizoram stranded outside the state are being allowed to enter. Chuanungo had said that the supply of essential commodities is unlikely to be hit by the partial lockdown, which will continue till March 29.

