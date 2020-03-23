Construction of Ram temple initiated with special prayers in Ayodhya

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was initiated on Monday with special prayers to shift idols of the deity to a temporary structure. The idols will remain at the temporary structure till the completion of the temple.

The construction was initiated amid restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus threat in Ayodhya. The special puja will continue on Tuesday and the idols will be shifted to the new structure on Wednesday morning.

The special prayers were held in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust members Bimlendra Mishra and Dr Anil Mishra. The trust was constituted by the Centre in February, days before the expiry of three-month deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The secretary of the Ram temple trust, Chapat Rai, said due to the coronavirus threat, seers from Ayodhya were not invited for the prayers. "We will keep a watch on the situation till March 24 and decide the future course of action," he added. On UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's proposed visit to Ayodhya on Wednesday, Rai said it was not final yet. "The chief minister is responsible for the safety and security of people during the present situation. This is the first duty of a 'Raja'," he added. On March 25, the idols will be placed on a 9.5-kg silver throne made by artisans from Rajasthan's Jaipur. Meanwhile, the Ayodhya administration ordered the closure of all temples to contain the spread of coronavirus..

