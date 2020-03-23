Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction of Ram temple initiated with special prayers in Ayodhya

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ayodhya
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:19 IST
Construction of Ram temple initiated with special prayers in Ayodhya

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was initiated on Monday with special prayers to shift idols of the deity to a temporary structure. The idols will remain at the temporary structure till the completion of the temple.

The construction was initiated amid restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus threat in Ayodhya. The special puja will continue on Tuesday and the idols will be shifted to the new structure on Wednesday morning.

The special prayers were held in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust members Bimlendra Mishra and Dr Anil Mishra. The trust was constituted by the Centre in February, days before the expiry of three-month deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The secretary of the Ram temple trust, Chapat Rai, said due to the coronavirus threat, seers from Ayodhya were not invited for the prayers. "We will keep a watch on the situation till March 24 and decide the future course of action," he added. On UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's proposed visit to Ayodhya on Wednesday, Rai said it was not final yet. "The chief minister is responsible for the safety and security of people during the present situation. This is the first duty of a 'Raja'," he added. On March 25, the idols will be placed on a 9.5-kg silver throne made by artisans from Rajasthan's Jaipur. Meanwhile, the Ayodhya administration ordered the closure of all temples to contain the spread of coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia-returned woman tests positive of COVID-19 in UP

A 45-year-old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 20 has been tested positive for coronavirus in this district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The woman, a resident of Har Raipur village, had gone to the Arab nation in a gr...

COVID-19: Banks in Bengal to transact till 2 pm

Following the lockdown in most parts of West Bengal in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banking transactions in the state will be reduced by two hours till 2 pm instead of 4 pm from Tuesday, an official of the State Level Bankers Committee...

MH17 trial briefly resumes in near empty courtroom

The trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with multiple murder for their alleged roles in shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 resumed briefly Monday as the presiding judge read out a number of preliminary decisions. ...

South Africa coronavirus cases jump to 402, army prepares to deploy

South Africa reported a sharp jump in confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday to 402, from less than 50 just over a week ago, as the army prepared to deploy in each of the countrys nine provinces, according to an official document seen by Reu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020