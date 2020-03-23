COVID-19 : Essential services operational as Noida witnesses lockdown

Essential services remained operational as people were seen buying milk, fruits, vegetables, and everyday items at Mother Dairy and Safal outlets in Noida this morning. Steps are being taken all over the country to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and many states have declared a lockdown till March 31. In Uttar Pradesh, the lockdown has been imposed till March 25.

Mother dairy store operator Anchal said, "There is no problem in the supply of milk from anywhere. Every 10 to 15 minutes, we are sanitising the shop. Those who are coming to take milk, we are telling them to keep a certain distance. As far as the stock is concerned, the stock is full." Nirmala Dutta, a senior citizen living in Noida, said, "We are following the rules given by the government."

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday including seven deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.