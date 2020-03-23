Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Currency press units to remain shut till Mar 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nashik
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:38 IST
Coronavirus: Currency press units to remain shut till Mar 31

The India Security Press and Currency Note Press, units of the vital Security Printing and Minting Corporation India Limited (SPMCIL), based in Nashik in Maharashtra have suspended operations till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday. While 1,900 staff work in two shifts in ISP, the CNP has 2,100 workers.

"Only fire brigade, security and essential service workers will be present at these units," ISP Mazdoor Sangh general secretary Jagdish Godse informed. Earlier, the ISP was closed for a month due to a strike in 1950, while in 1979, both the ISP and CNP were closed for a month due to another strike.

Firms in Ambad MIDC will also remain closed till March 31, Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA) president Varun Talwar informed. The Newspapers Vendors Association in Nashik has decided to stop distribution of newspapers in the district till March 31. The decision was taken in a meeting on Monday.

Orders have been issued to ban the entry of clients in the district court here, while lawyers have also been told to close their chambers. The district administration has put restrictions on fuel, allowing people to purchase fuel worth Rs 100 for two- wheelers and Rs 1,000 for four-wheelers per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Du Plessis named among contracted players by Cricket South Africa

Former captain Faf du Plessis has been offered a new 12-month contract by Cricket South Africa, suggesting he will extend his international career beyond Octobers Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. Du Plessis had said that he would review his...

Rashtriya Raksha University bill introduced in LS

New Delhi India, Mar 23 ANI A bill that seeks to establish Rashtriya Raksha University as an institution of national importance by upgrading Raksha Shakti University, Gandhinagar was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Rashtriya Raks...

Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise to 803; Sindh minister tests positive

Pakistan said on Monday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 803, even as the Army scrambled to put together all resources to tackle the infection which has claimed more than 15,000 lives worldwide. At least six...

Believers to observe Navratri fasting with utmost divinity amid coronavirus scare

The nine-day long Navratri festival, the celebration of goddess Durga, is one among many festivals, observed by many devotees with much spiritual fervour every year. The festival witness scores of devotees fasting continuously for nine days...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020