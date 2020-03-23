Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Ministry of Labour and Employment issues advisory against cutting salaries of employees

In the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday issued an advisory to all the employers of public and private establishments to not cut salaries of the employees.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:43 IST
COVID-19: Ministry of Labour and Employment issues advisory against cutting salaries of employees
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday issued an advisory to all the employers of public and private establishments to not cut salaries of the employees. In an official release, the Ministry said: "The world is facing a catastrophic situation due to outbreak of COVID-19 and in order to combat this challenge, coordinated joint efforts of all sections of the society are required. In view of the above, there may be incidence that employee/worker's services are dispensed with on this pretext or the employee/worker are forced to go on leave without wage/salaries."

The release further stated that in the backdrop of such a challenging situation, all the employers of public and private establishments may be advised to extend their coordination by not terminating their employers, particularly casual or contractual workers from any job or reduce their wages. "If any worker takes leave, he should be deemed to be on duty without any consequential deduction in wages for this period. Further, if the place of employment is to be made non-operational due to COVID-19, the employees of such unit will be deemed to be on duty," the release added.

The Ministry also said that the termination of any employee from the job or reduction in wages in this scenario will further deepen the crises and will not only weaken the financial condition of the employee but also hamper their morale to combat their fight with this epidemic. According to the Health Ministry, a total of 415 individuals have reported positive for coronavirus in the country. Seven people have died due to the deadly virus, while 23 people have been discharged from hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Good Samaritans: Pathan brothers do their bit by donating masks

In a humanitarian gesture, former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf have donated 4,000 masks to the needy amid the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemicFormer India speedster Irfan, who played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs, tweeted,...

COVID-19: Police hand over pamphlets to people found wandering unnecessarily on streets in Bareilly

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday handed over pamphlets to the people, who were found wandering unnecessarily on streets during the Janata Curfew in Bareilly. The pamphlets handed over by police officials read I am an enemy of the society....

Federal Reserve to lend up to USD 300B to businesses, cities

In a series of sweeping, aggressive steps, the US Federal Reserve will lend to small and large businesses and local governments as well as extend its bond buying programs. The announcement Monday is part of the Feds ongoing efforts to suppo...

Suzuki temporarily shuts production at Gujarat plant

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Monday said Suzuki Motor Gujarat has suspended production at its Gujarat-based plant to check the spread of&#160;COVID-19SMG manufactures cars on contract basis for MSI. The company has been informed by Suzuki M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020