Police prohibit vehicular movements in Pune city

The police on Monday issued fresh orders prohibiting vehicular movements in Pune after observing that despite many appeals and orders, people were still coming on the roads, an action that jeopardises social distancing and crowding, necessary to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The orders will not apply to vehicles belonging to essential and emergency services.

The orders, issued under section 144 of the CrPC, prohibited any vehicular movement/traffic on city roads from 6 pm onwards on Monday and will be in force till March 31. The directive covers autorickshaws, cabs and taxis, among others. Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve said that despite orders related to restrictions on assembly of five or more people in private or public places, it was observed that people were coming out on the roads in large numbers.

"To contain the spread of the virus, there was a need for some stricter measures to reduce crowding. So we have now imposed restrictions on all vehicular movement on the streets of Pune city. "The restrictions have been enforced from 6 pm on Monday and will stay till March 31," said Shisve.

He said as per the orders, people are prohibited from commuting through private or public vehicles, which include cycles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers. "These prohibitory orders are applicable to all app- based cabs, auto-rickshaw and taxis," he said.

However, the orders will not be applicable to vehicles belonging to emergency and essential services, hospitals, fire brigade, banks and ATMs, power, telecommunications, water supply and media persons. He said these measures have been taken to implement social distancing effectively.

Meanwhile, a video of a policeman purportedly beating some motorcycle riders with his baton here has surfaced on social media..

