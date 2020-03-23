Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police prohibit vehicular movements in Pune city

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:44 IST
Police prohibit vehicular movements in Pune city

The police on Monday issued fresh orders prohibiting vehicular movements in Pune after observing that despite many appeals and orders, people were still coming on the roads, an action that jeopardises social distancing and crowding, necessary to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The orders will not apply to vehicles belonging to essential and emergency services.

The orders, issued under section 144 of the CrPC, prohibited any vehicular movement/traffic on city roads from 6 pm onwards on Monday and will be in force till March 31. The directive covers autorickshaws, cabs and taxis, among others. Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve said that despite orders related to restrictions on assembly of five or more people in private or public places, it was observed that people were coming out on the roads in large numbers.

"To contain the spread of the virus, there was a need for some stricter measures to reduce crowding. So we have now imposed restrictions on all vehicular movement on the streets of Pune city. "The restrictions have been enforced from 6 pm on Monday and will stay till March 31," said Shisve.

He said as per the orders, people are prohibited from commuting through private or public vehicles, which include cycles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers. "These prohibitory orders are applicable to all app- based cabs, auto-rickshaw and taxis," he said.

However, the orders will not be applicable to vehicles belonging to emergency and essential services, hospitals, fire brigade, banks and ATMs, power, telecommunications, water supply and media persons. He said these measures have been taken to implement social distancing effectively.

Meanwhile, a video of a policeman purportedly beating some motorcycle riders with his baton here has surfaced on social media..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Pune

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Good Samaritans: Pathan brothers do their bit by donating masks

In a humanitarian gesture, former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf have donated 4,000 masks to the needy amid the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemicFormer India speedster Irfan, who played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs, tweeted,...

COVID-19: Police hand over pamphlets to people found wandering unnecessarily on streets in Bareilly

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday handed over pamphlets to the people, who were found wandering unnecessarily on streets during the Janata Curfew in Bareilly. The pamphlets handed over by police officials read I am an enemy of the society....

Federal Reserve to lend up to USD 300B to businesses, cities

In a series of sweeping, aggressive steps, the US Federal Reserve will lend to small and large businesses and local governments as well as extend its bond buying programs. The announcement Monday is part of the Feds ongoing efforts to suppo...

Suzuki temporarily shuts production at Gujarat plant

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Monday said Suzuki Motor Gujarat has suspended production at its Gujarat-based plant to check the spread of&#160;COVID-19SMG manufactures cars on contract basis for MSI. The company has been informed by Suzuki M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020