Raj guv donates month's salary to CM's anti-Corona relief fund

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday donated his one month salary for the state government's efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus infection. The governor also sent an amount of Rs 20 lakh from the Governor's Relief Fund to Covid-19 Fund of Rajasthan CM Relief Fund, a Raj Bhawan statement said.

Following the governor's initiative, the Raj Bhawan employees too decided to donate their one day's salary to the government, it added. Mishra's one month salary is Rs 3.50 lakh, said the statement, adding the one-day salary of officials and employees of Raj Bhawan totals Rs 2.25 lakh.

Accordingly, a sum of Rs 25.75 lakh is being sent to the Covid-19 Fund of Rajasthan Chief Minister's Relief Fund, it added. Governor Mishra also appealed to the people wishing to extend financial support in the anti-corona fight to to contribute by check or draft to the Governor Relief Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

