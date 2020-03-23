Police put up road barricades, ask motorists to say indoors

City police have starting putting barricades on roads, checking vehicles and urging people roaming on streets to say indoors to ensure social distancing and avoid crowding in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. After strict orders were issued by higher authorities on Sunday, the day of 'Janata curfew', local police stations have intensified patrolling and are regularly making public announcements, asking people not to violate section 144 of the CrPC and stay indoors, officials said on Monday.

After the 'Janata curfew' ended, the police imposed prohibitory orders and asked people to do not gather till March 31. But on Monday morning, vehicles were seen on the roads as people rushed out to buy essential goods.

On late Sunday night, in suburban Kurla, police used lathis on motorists found roaming on the roads without any reason. Since early Monday morning, police intensified vehicle checking, while in BEST buses, conductors allowed only those to board who are involved in providing essential services.

Though suburban train services in Mumbai have been suspended till March 31, Mumbai's civic transport undertaking BEST is running few buses for people involved in providing essential services..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.