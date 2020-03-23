Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police put up road barricades, ask motorists to say indoors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:10 IST
Police put up road barricades, ask motorists to say indoors

City police have starting putting barricades on roads, checking vehicles and urging people roaming on streets to say indoors to ensure social distancing and avoid crowding in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. After strict orders were issued by higher authorities on Sunday, the day of 'Janata curfew', local police stations have intensified patrolling and are regularly making public announcements, asking people not to violate section 144 of the CrPC and stay indoors, officials said on Monday.

After the 'Janata curfew' ended, the police imposed prohibitory orders and asked people to do not gather till March 31. But on Monday morning, vehicles were seen on the roads as people rushed out to buy essential goods.

On late Sunday night, in suburban Kurla, police used lathis on motorists found roaming on the roads without any reason. Since early Monday morning, police intensified vehicle checking, while in BEST buses, conductors allowed only those to board who are involved in providing essential services.

Though suburban train services in Mumbai have been suspended till March 31, Mumbai's civic transport undertaking BEST is running few buses for people involved in providing essential services..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi urges industry leaders to continue working from home amid COVID-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged industry leaders to continue following work from home as much as possible amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a series of tweets, he said that the government is working to ensure economic stability...

COVID-19: Bajrang Punia to donate six months' salary to Haryana's relief fund

Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday pledged to donate his sixth months salary towards Haryanas COVID-19 Relief Fund. The wrestler announced it on his Twitter account.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 467 and nine peo...

COVID-19: Vistara says it is cleaning aircraft after each flight

Vistara on Monday said that it is cleaning its aircraft after each flight to curb the spread of coronavirus. The airline also announced a temporary fleet-wide removal of all reading material from seatback pockets, including the Vistara in-f...

Lockdown: 2 Aurangabad Shiv Bhojan centres to give 600 free

Two Shiv Bhojan centres runwith Shiv Sena funds in Maharashtras Aurangabad on Mondaydistributed 300 free thalis and plan to scale up the figure to600 in a day for those affected by the lockdown in view of thenovel coronavirus outbreak, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020