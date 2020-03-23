Steps taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk: Hatsun

Dairy products manufacturer Hatsun Agro and owners of milk brand 'Arokya' on Monday said it has taken all necessary steps to ensure 'uninterrupted supply' of milk to customers. The city-based company issued the statement after the Tamil Nadu government declaring a lockdown from 6 pm of March 24 till March 31 in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus.

The government has said essential commodities including milk and vegetables would be available to the people. "In order to ensure the essential commodity of milk is available to customers, Arokya Milk has taken all necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted supply", the company said.

It has taken adequate safety and hygiene measures to ensure quality milk was available to the customers, the statement said. Cleanliness and safety protocols were given utmost importance at processing and distribution points, the company said, adding measures were also taken to ensure availability of cattle feed for dairy farmers and necessary packing material for packing milk and curd.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday said apart from essential and emergency services, public and private transportation would not operate during the lockdown. PTI VIJ VS VS

