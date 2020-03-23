Less than 1 pc of households in Delhi without electricity, toilet facilities: Economic Survey

Less than one per cent of households in the national capital are without toilet and electricity facilities, the Delhi Economic Survey stated on Monday. According to the 2019-20 survey tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Assembly, there is a wide gap in the supply and demand for housing which is largely met by the unregulated private sector. There is a near universal electrification and 99 per cent of households have access to sanitation facilities, it stated.

"Less than one per cent of households are without both toilet and electricity facilities," it also stated. Housing projects under construction by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for economically weaker section are expected to improve the housing stock of around 52,000 dwelling units.

On the issue of the housing sector, the survey stated that housing scenario in Delhi is manifested through features like substantial housing shortage, large number of households without access to any shelter or shelter with insufficient basic services, huge slum population, large proportion of household living in one room housing units..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.