  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:30 IST
Lockdown: Delhi govt asks hospitals' heads to hire private vehicles for their employees

The Delhi government on Monday directed medical superintendents of its hospitals and heads of health institutions to hire private vehicles to ensure that their staffers don't face problems in reaching workplaces due to lockdown. According to an order issued by the health department, it has come to notice that officers and officials working in hospitals and heath institutions are unable to reach their workplaces due to the shutdown in the city in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Medical superintendents and HoDs are directed to hire private vehicles as per their requirements for providing transportation to officers, officials working under their jurisdiction on emergent basis till March 31," the order stated. It also said a banner should be put on the hired vehicle stating "Emergency Duty for COVID-19 health and family welfare department, Govt of NCT of Delhi".

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked people to observe the lockdown in place in the national capital to contain the spread of coronavirus or face strict action. He also announced that 50 per cent of DTC buses will be operational from Tuesday to ensure those involved in essential services do not face problems.

