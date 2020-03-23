Left Menu
Coronavirus cases in India reach 433

The number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 433, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:20 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 433, the Health Ministry said on Monday. According tp the official data, India has 402 active cases and 23 discharged and cured cases. There is also a migrated case of coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, seven people have died from the disease which originated in China. Coronavirus has spread to 23 states in the country. As many as 15,17,327 passengers have been screened at airports so far.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country which stands at 74, according to the ministry. Kerala, which reported India's first coronavirus case, has 67 confirmed cases.

On the other hand, the national capital has reported 29 cases. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, that borders the national capital, has 31 and 26 cases, respectively. Chhattisgarh and Pudducherry have reported one case each.

The newly carved union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir--- have 13 and four cases, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

