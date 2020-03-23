Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 100-cr scheme announced to make Delhi tourism brand

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:28 IST
Rs 100-cr scheme announced to make Delhi tourism brand

The Delhi government on Monday announced a Rs 100-crore scheme to introduce the national capital as a tourism brand to domestic and foreign tourists and create news jobs in the sector. Presenting the Budget in the Delhi Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi has the resources to become the country's tourism capital

"But due to lack of branding and information, most tourists take Delhi as a transit point, because of which tourists coming to Delhi spend (only) a day on an average here. Whereas, in cities like London, Singapore and Tokyo, a tourist spends three days on an average," he said. A tourist visiting Delhi should spend at least two days on an average. Only a difference of a day will create millions of new jobs and opportunities for economic growth, Sisodia said. Under the new scheme "Branding Delhi", Delhi tourism will be re-branded and the city will be introduced as a tourism brand in the country and abroad to domestic and foreign tourists, he said. The AAP government also proposed ''Campaign for Communal Harmony'' in the wake of the recent violence in northeast Delhi that left 53 dead and over 200 injured. "The government is working towards making the national capital's dynamic structure an important part of Delhi's tourism. Last year, we celebrated Diwali in an environment-friendly manner without bursting firecrackers and organised a laser show with cultural activities. It was widely appreciated," he said

''Delhi Ki Diwali'' will be celebrated this year too. Also, a new festival called "Purvanchal Utsav" is proposed to be celebrated, the deputy chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Libyan combatants resume fighting despite coronavirus truce call

Renewed bombardments were reported by both sides in Libya on Monday after a pause in fighting that followed the main combatants agreeing to a ceasefire because of the coronavirus epidemic. The United Nations last week backed a call for the ...

Woman commits suicide in Delhi

A 33-year-old woman who was suffering from depression allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in East Delhis Mandawali, police said on MondayThe incident took place on Saturday and the deceased was the daughter of a former...

Merkel's initial coronavirus test came back negative

Angela Merkels initial test for coronavirus came back negative, a government spokesman said on Monday, adding that the German chancellor would undergo further tests.Merkel, 65, went into quarantine on Sunday after coming into contact with a...

Coronavirus pandemic "accelerating", WHO says it advising Olympics on risk

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded worldwide and from nearly every country, the head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Monday.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, call...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020