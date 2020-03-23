Rs 100-cr scheme announced to make Delhi tourism brand

The Delhi government on Monday announced a Rs 100-crore scheme to introduce the national capital as a tourism brand to domestic and foreign tourists and create news jobs in the sector. Presenting the Budget in the Delhi Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi has the resources to become the country's tourism capital

"But due to lack of branding and information, most tourists take Delhi as a transit point, because of which tourists coming to Delhi spend (only) a day on an average here. Whereas, in cities like London, Singapore and Tokyo, a tourist spends three days on an average," he said. A tourist visiting Delhi should spend at least two days on an average. Only a difference of a day will create millions of new jobs and opportunities for economic growth, Sisodia said. Under the new scheme "Branding Delhi", Delhi tourism will be re-branded and the city will be introduced as a tourism brand in the country and abroad to domestic and foreign tourists, he said. The AAP government also proposed ''Campaign for Communal Harmony'' in the wake of the recent violence in northeast Delhi that left 53 dead and over 200 injured. "The government is working towards making the national capital's dynamic structure an important part of Delhi's tourism. Last year, we celebrated Diwali in an environment-friendly manner without bursting firecrackers and organised a laser show with cultural activities. It was widely appreciated," he said

''Delhi Ki Diwali'' will be celebrated this year too. Also, a new festival called "Purvanchal Utsav" is proposed to be celebrated, the deputy chief minister said.

