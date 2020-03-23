Left Menu
451 mohalla clinics treated 55 lakh patients last year: Delhi govt

Over 450 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMC) became operational last year, as against the target of 530 clinics, and have treated 55 lakh patients, the Delhi government said in the assembly on Monday. Around 2.09 crore patients availed healthcare services in 32 Delhi government hospitals between April and December 2019.

Against the target of 530 clinics, 451 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics became operational during the nine month period ending on December 31, 2019, treating a total of 55 lakh patients, the Delhi government said. On an average, each AAMC handles 105 patients per day.

About 2.52 lakh children in the age group of 9-11 months were fully immunised against the annual target of 3.30 lakh children, the government said. Under the School Health Scheme, 242 schools were screened for the health or nutritional status of their students between April and December 2019.

Out of 2.94 lakh children screened, 1.20 lakh children were counselled or treated for general health issues. Under this scheme, every school is covered once every three years for complete health screening, the Delhi government said.

As many as 14.51 lakh students from 1,221 schools were covered under the Weekly Iron Folic Acid Supplementation programme and 26.31 lakh students from 1,585 schools were covered under the Mass Deworming programme. A total of 80,994 patients suffering from TB were put on treatment till December 2019 as against total 72,148 patients in 2018-19, according to the government.

Till December 2019, the Drug Control Department inspected about 2,930 sales firms and suspended or cancelled 107 licences for violating various norms..

