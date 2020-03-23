Left Menu
Rajya Sabha okays Finance Bill, Appropriation Bill; returns to Lok Sabha

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:44 IST
The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved the general budget including the Finance Bill and returned that to Lok Sabha as per procedure. In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Finance Bill 2020 could not be discussed in the Upper House.

Earlier in the day, the Finance Bill, 2020, was passed by the Lok Sabha without any discussion as the House curtailed its sittings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Rajya Sabha also approved and returned the Appropriation Bill 2020-21 with voice vote.

The Bill authorises the government to draw over Rs 110 lakh crore from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working as well as implementation of its programs and schemes. This completes the legislative exercise for approval of the Budget for 2020-21.

More than 40 amendments were introduced by the government to the Finance Bill, which was moved for consideration and passing by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha. A decision to pass the Bill without any discussion was taken in Lok Sabha at an all-party meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla.

Some amendments moved by the Opposition were negated. The Bill gives effect to the financial proposals of the central government for fiscal 2020-21.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said in the Lower House it was an "extraordinary situation" and that a decision to pass the Bill without any discussion was taken at the all-party meeting. As Sitharaman was moving various amendments to the Bill, Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK leader T R Baalu tried to intervene as they wanted to know about a financial package for sectors impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bill, with all the amendments moved by the government, was passed by the House. The Budget Session was scheduled to end on April 3.

