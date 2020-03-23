Left Menu
Nearly 500 evacuees from Iran asymptomatic: Army

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:05 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:05 IST
Nearly 500 Indians, who were evacuated from Iran in batches and quarantined at three Army facilities in Jaisalmer, are presently asymptomatic, a defence spokesperson said on Monday.  The staff at the Army wellness facilities is working over time to ensure that the centres remain clean, he said

In addition to sanitisation of the entire premises, daily motivational lectures are conducted by the Army medical authorities to make people understand the importance of the mandatory quarantine to combat the spread of COVID-19, the spokesperson said

He said the people are enjoying their time by playing games, watching television, praying and utilising the available resources in the wellness facilities.

