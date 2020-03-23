COVID-19 : Punjab govt urges Centre to release Rs 150 crore for isolation wards, buildings

Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu, said on Monday that the state has requested the Centre to release Rs 150 crore for building isolations wards and other buildings necessary to treat coronavirus patients. "As we have so many NRIs in Punjab and 90,000 people have come here in the last three-four months, we have asked for Rs 150 crore from the Centre to help us build infrastructure as well as for isolation wards and other things if there are more cases," said Sidhu.

He also said that five MPs met Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister, regarding the matter. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases has now climbed to 467, including foreign nationals. (ANI)

