Assam transport min meets airport, rail officials over supply

  • Guwahati
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:10 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:10 IST
Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday held discussions with senior airport officials and those of the railways for better coordination. He urged the stakeholders in the sector to work in unison and make necessary arrangements for smooth supply of medicines, food grains and other essential commodities, a spokesperson of the department said.

Airport Authority of India's (AAI) regional executive director Sanjeev Jindal informed that all passengers are being screened and adequate arrangements have been made at the Guwahati airport. He said that the AAI would provide support to the state government for any assistance.

Northeast Frontier Railway's chief commercial manager V V Jituri said that all passenger rail services across the nation will remain shut till March 31, except the trains that have already started their journey. Freight rail services, however, would continue to bring in all essential commodities to the state, he pointed out.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department would extend support to the railway by providing trucks and men for loading and unloading commodities, the spokesperson said. The minister directed health officials to stamp all passengers arriving at the airports and railway stations for mandatory home quarantine.

