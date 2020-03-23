Dwarka family booked for violating quarantine rules

The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against a family, one of whose members is an air hostess, in Dwarka for violating quarantine rules, officials said. An FIR was registered at Dwarka North Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act after police received a complaint from the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Dwarka Sector 4, they said

On inspection, no member of the family was found at the address that was marked as ''home quarantine'', a police official said. However, the family was later found at a residence in Dwarka Sector 10, he said

One of the members of the family said, "My daughter-in-law works as an air hostess with an airline. She landed on March 17 from the US. She was on home quarantine. We are staying in one part of Dwarka while her parents stay in another sector. For some time, we had gone to collect her belongings from her parents' house during which some staff arrived and found us absent. But they immediately contacted us. We returned and sorted the matter." An apology was also issued to them and ensured that it would not be repeated, he said.

