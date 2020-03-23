Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dwarka family booked for violating quarantine rules

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:22 IST
Dwarka family booked for violating quarantine rules

The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against a family, one of whose members is an air hostess, in Dwarka for violating quarantine rules, officials said. An FIR was registered at Dwarka North Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act after police received a complaint from the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Dwarka Sector 4, they said

On inspection, no member of the family was found at the address that was marked as ''home quarantine'', a police official said. However, the family was later found at a residence in Dwarka Sector 10, he said

One of the members of the family said, "My daughter-in-law works as an air hostess with an airline. She landed on March 17 from the US. She was on home quarantine. We are staying in one part of Dwarka while her parents stay in another sector. For some time, we had gone to collect her belongings from her parents' house during which some staff arrived and found us absent. But they immediately contacted us. We returned and sorted the matter." An apology was also issued to them and ensured that it would not be repeated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Shattered by years of war, Syria braces for coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus to Syria brings the prospect of a deadly outbreak to a population devastated by nine years of war, with ravaged hospitals and tightly-packed camps likely to accelerate infection, doctors and aid workers said on Mon...

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Taliban in Doha - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet Taliban officials in Doha on Monday on his way back from a one-day trip to Afghanistan as part of efforts to salvage a historic deal signed with the insurgent group in February.Secretary Pompeo ...

Report: Redskins acquire QB Allen from Panthers

The Washington Redskins acquired quarterback Kyle Allen from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Per Rapoport, the Redskins sent a fifth-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Allen, who will be r...

Road blockade, hearse unavailability delay cremation of

The last rites of an elderly man, who became the first casualty of COVID-19 in Bengal, was considerably delayed as wary locals put up a road blockade in the citys Nimtala area to stop government officials from cremating him, saying it could...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020