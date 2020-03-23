Left Menu
Demand for LPG cylinders rising in NE, IOC urges people not to

  • Guwahati
  Updated: 23-03-2020 22:50 IST
PSU major Indian Oil Corporation on Monday said demand for LPG cylinders across the North East has shot up due to panic-buying in anticipation of lockdown in the states to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The company appealed to people not to resort to panic-buying as LPG cylinders will available even during the lockdown period.

The demand of LPG cylinders across the seven Nort Eastern states has shot up due to panic-buying among customers due to the anticipated lockdown in the states to curb the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, IOC Chief General Manager (IndianOil-AOD) G Ramesh said in a statement. Domestic LPG being covered under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, will continue to be made available in the market. All the 11 operating LPG bottling locations across the North East are currently operating in full capacity and will continue to do so, Ramesh said.

There will also be no restriction in the movement of trucks carrying LPG cylinders, he informed. All the IndianOil LPG distributors are also operating and ensuring delivery of LPG through our partners.

"We are ensuring that all the necessary safety precautions are being taken by IndianOil employees as well as our channel partners and delivery partners so that we can continue to serve the public," Ramesh said.

