Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP CM announces Rs 500 cr relief for poor, Rs 30 cr for construction workers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:32 IST
HP CM announces Rs 500 cr relief for poor, Rs 30 cr for construction workers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced a Rs 500-crore relief package for the poor and the needy, and Rs 30 crore for construction workers who are likely to face financial troubles due the coronavirus outbreak. About 1.5 lakh workers registered with the Building and Construction Workers Board will be provided Rs. 2000 as one-time relief, he added.

Besides this, ration including flour and rice for two months will be given to targeted public distribution system card holders, he added. In the same way, Rs 160.2 crore as first quarter pension will be released to social security pension holders in the first week of April. Elaborating, he said, Rs. 3000 as first quarter pension will be provided within a fortnight to about 5.34 lakh social security pension holders including about 1.25 lakh widows and disabled persons. PTI DJI TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul kept working for six days after virus test

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was tested a week ago for the novel coronavirus, but continued working at the Capitol because he felt that it was highly unlikely he was sick since had no symptoms of the illness, he said Monday. Paul also said he di...

Italy sees second successive drop in virus deaths

Italy on Monday reported a second successive drop in daily deaths and infections from a coronavirus that has nevertheless claimed more than 6,000 lives in a month. The Mediterranean country has now seen its daily fatalities come down from a...

Shattered by years of war, Syria braces for coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus to Syria brings the prospect of a deadly outbreak to a population devastated by nine years of war, with ravaged hospitals and tightly-packed camps likely to accelerate infection, doctors and aid workers said on Mon...

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Taliban in Doha - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet Taliban officials in Doha on Monday on his way back from a one-day trip to Afghanistan as part of efforts to salvage a historic deal signed with the insurgent group in February.Secretary Pompeo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020