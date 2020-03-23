Curfew passes must for organisations involved in essential services: Delhi Police

Amid the lockdown in the national capital, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Monday said that the organisations involved in essential services need to get curfew passes from their respective district police headquarters. "For the movement of persons involved in essential goods and services, the concerned Delhi-based organisations have to get the curfew passes from their respective district police headquarters," Randhawa told ANI.

"To ensure the proper implementation of Section 144 in Delhi, the inter-state borders of Delhi with neighbouring states shall be completely sealed, except for the movement of essential goods and commodities," he said. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed to 467, including foreign nationals. Nine deaths have been reported in the country. (ANI)

