Coronavirus:30 states, UTs under complete lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:57 IST
New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) A total of 30 states and Union Territories covering 548 districts have announced complete lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, the government said on Monday

A tweet by the Press Information Bureau said the states which have imposed lockdown in all districts include Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, and  Nagaland.  PTI NAB ACB DPBDPB

