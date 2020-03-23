Coronavirus:30 states, UTs under complete lockdown

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) A total of 30 states and Union Territories covering 548 districts have announced complete lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, the government said on Monday

A tweet by the Press Information Bureau said the states which have imposed lockdown in all districts include Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, and Nagaland. PTI NAB ACB DPBDPB

