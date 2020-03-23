Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan announces Rs 2,000 cr relief package amid lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 23:28 IST
Rajasthan announces Rs 2,000 cr relief package amid lockdown

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced a Rs 2,000 crore relief package for 1.41 crore families to meet their daily needs in the wake of the lockdown imposed in the state to tackle the coronavirus threat. Those not covered under any social security pension scheme will be given an ex gratia of Rs 1,000.

Gehlot took the steps at a high-level meeting. The state has imposed a lockdown till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Gehlot instructed to release two month’s pension to 78 lakh beneficiaries. Apart from this, Rs 1,000 ex gratia will be given to the each of the 36.51 lakh BPL families, 25 lakh construction workers and registered street vendors who are not covered under the social security pension scheme.

The Chief Minister said in a statement that the decision will benefit 1.41 crore families in the state. He said the state government will not allow any shortage of funds and resources in this hour of crisis. During the lockdown, no needy will face any trouble and no person will sleep hungry, he said, adding that food will be delivered to the needy with the help of voluntary organisations and donors. The state government will also distribute ration packets to the needy, who are not included in the NFSA list. This will include items of need such as flour, pulses, rice, oil etc. These packets will be made available at every government building, police station, tehsil and panchayat building in urban and rural areas, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Galatasaray coach Terim says tests positive for coronavirus

Fatih Terim, the coach of Turkish soccer team Galatasaray, said on Monday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was being treated in hospital.According to test results today, my coronavirus results came out positive. I am in safe hands...

Anthony Fauci: America's coronavirus 'hero' lets science do the talking

Anthony Fauci, the United States top infectious disease expert, has led the countrys response to every major epidemic since the outbreak of AIDS in the 1980s, long striving to ensure the science conveyed to the public is clear and accurate....

Coronavirus pandemic leads big drugmakers to hit pause on clinical trials

U.S. drugmakers Eli Lilly and Co and Bristol Myers Squibb said they are delaying the start of new clinical trials in part to free up doctors and healthcare facilities to deal with the surge in patients infected with the new coronavirus. Lil...

G20 says working on action plan to deal with global pandemic

Finance ministers and central bankers from the worlds 20 largest economies agreed on Monday to develop an action plan to respond to a coronavirus pandemic that the IMF now expects to trigger a global recession, but they offered no specifics...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020