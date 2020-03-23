Rajasthan announces Rs 2,000 cr relief package amid lockdown

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced a Rs 2,000 crore relief package for 1.41 crore families to meet their daily needs in the wake of the lockdown imposed in the state to tackle the coronavirus threat. Those not covered under any social security pension scheme will be given an ex gratia of Rs 1,000.

Gehlot took the steps at a high-level meeting. The state has imposed a lockdown till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Gehlot instructed to release two month’s pension to 78 lakh beneficiaries. Apart from this, Rs 1,000 ex gratia will be given to the each of the 36.51 lakh BPL families, 25 lakh construction workers and registered street vendors who are not covered under the social security pension scheme.

The Chief Minister said in a statement that the decision will benefit 1.41 crore families in the state. He said the state government will not allow any shortage of funds and resources in this hour of crisis. During the lockdown, no needy will face any trouble and no person will sleep hungry, he said, adding that food will be delivered to the needy with the help of voluntary organisations and donors. The state government will also distribute ration packets to the needy, who are not included in the NFSA list. This will include items of need such as flour, pulses, rice, oil etc. These packets will be made available at every government building, police station, tehsil and panchayat building in urban and rural areas, he added.

