Mamata urges people to follow lockdown norms

Hours after a partial lockdown began in the state to contain the coronavirus outbreak, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people to follow the guidelines set by the government and not to come out of their homes unless there is an emergency. Banerjee also asked them to cooperate with the government to fight this menace.

"The West Bengal Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure safety & precautions for its citizens in combating COVID-19 efficiently. At this critical juncture, it is only collective efforts & public cooperation which can help fight this menace," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle. "It is my sincere request to all the fellow citizens to abide by Government guidelines. Until and unless an emergency, please dont step out of your homes. We will fight this together. Only we can help keep everyone around us safe," the chief minister added.

The West Bengal government on Sunday announced a partial lockdown from 5 pm on Monday till March 27 midnight, in an attempt to arrest the spread of the disease. One elderly man died of coronavirus on Monday while six others were infected with it, a senior health official said.

