Centre should provide more funds to states to tackle COVID-19: Deve Gowda

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday urged the Centre to provide more funds to state governments to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. He said the country is in a dangerous situation due to the fast spreading disease and states need more funds to deal with it.

"Though the central and state governments/Union territories were taking steps, and even declared lockdown till March 31, the Government of India should support and encourage more by releasing adequate funds to states/UTs," he told PTI over phone. The Janata Dal (Secular) leaded and a former chief minister of Karnataka urged people to cooperate with the government by remaining at their home during the lockdown period and taking precautionary measures.

In Karnataka, 33 coronavirus cases were reported till Monday night. The figure includes one death and two people who have been discharged after treatment. The central government on Monday night said 30 states and Union Territories, covering a total of 548 districts, are under complete lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nine on Monday, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union Health Ministry said..

